Coffee and generals: The story of a 103-year-old WWII veteran

CONCORD – A 103-year-old World War II veteran had a cup of coffee with a four-star general during his four years of enlistment.
William Means Stewart was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina after he was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 25, 1941. He was almost 24 years old.
Almost a year prior, Stewart had graduated from Elon College – now Elon University – in 1940 with a degree in history and a minor in accounting.
His education helped earn him the rank of staff sergeant after six weeks of duty.
Due to his accounting background, he was placed managing supplies for soldiers going overseas. Stewart said he managed the rifles, clothes and ammunition each soldier was to receive. While Stewart was enlisted about nine months before the United States entered World War II, he was also involved in training men.
While at Fort Bragg, Stewart found himself having a cup of coffee with General George Smith Patton Jr.
Patton was walking by Stewart and another man. As the general passed, Stewart saluted him. The other man did not. Stewart said the man must have been too afraid.
Patton then – for what reason Stewart didn’t know – offered to grab a coffee with Stewart. After getting the drink, the two talked in Stewart’s office.
“We talked about everything,” Stewart said. “He was very nice, and we had a cup of coffee. And it was just a plain conversation.”
Stewart had a picture of his future wife sitting on his desk that Patton noticed.
“He said that was a pretty lady,” Stewart remembered.
While the conversation was brief, it is one of the events from service that has stuck with Stewart.
He stayed at Fort Bragg until the latter part of 1944 when he was sent to New Guinea. Stewart married his wife – whom he met at Elon – in February 1944 before he was sent overseas.
Stewart was also in The Philippines at the Battle of Luzon which resulted in a United States and Filipino victory. While there, he also met General Douglas MacArthur.
After flying to Japan following the bombings of Hiroshima. And Nagasaki, Stewart returned to Fort Bragg in 1945.
He was discharged as a staff sergeant October 22, 1945.
When he returned home to his wife, Jay Robinson offered him a job teaching history and coaching high school baseball in Cabarrus County. But he turned down the offer because he said he was already offered an accounting position by a firm.
Stewart said that one of the things that stuck with him from his days in service was the work ethic. Always an early riser, Stewart would have 16 or 17-hour work days. As an accountant, he worked his regular office job for a cooperation, but also offered to file people’s taxes as a side business.
When Stewart finally retired, he had been working at F. N. Thompson, Inc. – the contractors for Belk Store locations.
But Stewart and his family stuck around the Cabarrus area. It was familiar to him.
When Stewart’s mother died in 1918 during the Spanish Flu outbreak, he and his twin sister were not yet 2 years old. They stayed with their grandparents in Harrisburg until they were 7 years old. After returning from the war, he and his wife lived in Harrisburg before moving to an apartment in Charlotte.
It wasn’t until 2007 that he moved back to Cabarrus County in Concord where he resides.
