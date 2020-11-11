Coffee and generals: The story of a 103-year-old WWII veteran

“We talked about everything,” Stewart said. “He was very nice, and we had a cup of coffee. And it was just a plain conversation.”

Stewart had a picture of his future wife sitting on his desk that Patton noticed.

“He said that was a pretty lady,” Stewart remembered.

While the conversation was brief, it is one of the events from service that has stuck with Stewart.

He stayed at Fort Bragg until the latter part of 1944 when he was sent to New Guinea. Stewart married his wife – whom he met at Elon – in February 1944 before he was sent overseas.

Stewart was also in The Philippines at the Battle of Luzon which resulted in a United States and Filipino victory. While there, he also met General Douglas MacArthur.

After flying to Japan following the bombings of Hiroshima. And Nagasaki, Stewart returned to Fort Bragg in 1945.

He was discharged as a staff sergeant October 22, 1945.

When he returned home to his wife, Jay Robinson offered him a job teaching history and coaching high school baseball in Cabarrus County. But he turned down the offer because he said he was already offered an accounting position by a firm.