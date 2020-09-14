Concord Girl scout troops walk historic downtown, gain new badge

CONCORD — Local Girl Scout troops participated in a historic walk in Downtown Concord yesterday to work toward earning a new badge.

Girl Scout troops Brownie Troop 323, Junior Troop 3142 and Cadette Troop 334 visited three spots downtown Sunday, September 13, to learn about Concord's history. The Girl Scout troops participated in the historic walk in order to gain the Scouting Out Historic Concord badge.

Norman McCullough — who recently released his book Warren Clay Coleman the Leader of the First Black Textile Mill in America — spoke at the site of the former general store on Coleman's multiple contributions to the city.

The troops also stopped outside of the Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse to learn about all four court houses that have served the county.

Peg Morrison also joined the group outside of the Cannon home to talk about the Cannon Foundation and the school it helped start.