CLUB NEWS: Integrity the theme for toastmasters

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting Aug. 8. Our theme for this meeting was “integrity.” Different inspirational quotes about the subject were sprinkled throughout the meeting.
Carol Mather served as our Toastmaster. She opened our meeting with a thought of the day with a quote from W. Clement Stone: “Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right.”
Sonny Tolbert served as our Joke Master and as our “Ah” counter. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Brenda Stowe served as our Grammarian and counted how many times our word of the day was used and offered interesting uses of the English language.
Our word of the day was “aficionado.” When used as a noun, it means a person who likes, knows about and appreciates a usually fervently pursued interest or activity; devotee. Harita Sri was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She used green, yellow and red background screens to notify each speaker of their time limits. Later in the meeting, she used green, yellow and red cloth to “change things up.” Nicole Augustine served as our ballot counter.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Sharon Semidey provided her ice breaker speech. It was called “Reintroducing Sharon.” In this speech, we learned a little bit about her and her desire to re-do her Toastmasters journey.
Marcus Singleton gave his speech, “Who Am I?” We learned how his family quilt, that’s been passed down from generations, helped shape his legacy.
Our third speaker, Nicole Augustine, gave a speech called “Lessons from the Road.” She took us on a journey of a girlfriends’ road trip. We learned the fun begins when you slow down, be kind and let go.
Carol helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. She posed one question about “Money Found” for our speakers to tell us a story about when they found money. Jay Morgado, Sonny Tolbert and Martin Mengarelli shared their stories.
After a 10-minute break, Carol called on Jay to lead the feedback portion of the meeting. Martin, Brenda and Sam Mullis presented areas of improvement as well as pointed out areas our speakers excelled. Brenda acknowledged three members for using the word of the day. Sonny awarded the “Ah” stick to Martin.
At the end of the meeting, Nicole presented our awards to the following: Best table topic speaker: Martin Mengarelli; best speaker: Nicole Augustine; and best evaluator: Brenda Stowe.
Join us for our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
