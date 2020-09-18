CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters talk ‘September Fun Facts’

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 5, 2020. Sharon Semidey served as our Toastmaster where our theme was “September Fun Facts”.
Nicole Augustine opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Desire is possibility seeking expression.” Gayle Pum served as our Joke Master.
Our “Ah” Counter was none other than the infamous returning from a trip to Alaska, Jim Lyles. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Sam Mullis served as our Grammarian where he was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was cancer. It is a noun used to explain a malignant tumor of potentially unlimited growth that expands locally by invasion and systemically by metastasis; an abnormal bodily state marked by such tumors; a zodiac sign. Marcus Singleton was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Carol Mather.
Jay Morgado helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Our guest, Shawn Gantkowski, volunteered to participate in this portion of our meeting. He tasked Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil and Harita Dabbiru to participate as well. They were tasked to speak on what they would do if they were in court and given a curveball. Shawn’s was being charged with drunk driving. Prasanth’s was being charged with a criminal offense, and Harita was participating in a divorce proceeding.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Brenda Stowe spoke on “Practice Makes Perfect”. She provide techniques of practicing in front of a mirror, recording yourself, exaggerating gestures as well as practicing in front of family and friends. This speech was helping her satisfy her Pathways Motivational Strategy project. Sonny Tolbert spoke on “Negotiation in Action”. He notified us that we do this every day. You should know what you want, know what you’re willing to compromise on, and know what you’re willing to walk away from in order to have be successful with your negotiations. This speech is part of him satisfying Level 3 of his Pathways Dynamic Leadership project. Nicole Augustine’s goal is to satisfy her Level 3 of Pathways Visionary Communication project. She did a presentation titled “Understanding the Opioid Crisis”. She provided visualization on how the crisis can start and ways we can prevent it in our home.
After a 10 minute break, Sharon called on Gayle Pum to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Irene Nelson, Carol Mather, and Martin Mengarelli presented areas of improvement for our speakers as well as point out areas where they excelled. Martin was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Carol presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Shawn Gantkowski; Best Speaker: Nicole Augustine; Best Evaluator: Irene Nelson.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m.. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
