CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters talk ‘September Fun Facts’

For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Brenda Stowe spoke on “Practice Makes Perfect”. She provide techniques of practicing in front of a mirror, recording yourself, exaggerating gestures as well as practicing in front of family and friends. This speech was helping her satisfy her Pathways Motivational Strategy project. Sonny Tolbert spoke on “Negotiation in Action”. He notified us that we do this every day. You should know what you want, know what you’re willing to compromise on, and know what you’re willing to walk away from in order to have be successful with your negotiations. This speech is part of him satisfying Level 3 of his Pathways Dynamic Leadership project. Nicole Augustine’s goal is to satisfy her Level 3 of Pathways Visionary Communication project. She did a presentation titled “Understanding the Opioid Crisis”. She provided visualization on how the crisis can start and ways we can prevent it in our home.