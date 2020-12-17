Honoring the memory of Officer Jason Shuping

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said the death of Officer Shuping marks another sad day in state:

"...I spoke with his parents and Concord Police Chief Gacek this (Thursday) morning offering support, condolences and prayers. This tragedy along with Officer Herndon’s death last week reminds us that law enforcement officers have extremely difficult, sometimes dangerous jobs, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their courage and service."

Congressman Richard Hudson also released a statement Thursday:

"Renee and I are devastated to learn of the officer-involved shooting last night in Concord. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer we lost, for a full and speedy recovery for the other officer injured, and with all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe."

Concord City Mayor Bill Dusch ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Shuping until until sunset on the day of his funeral services.

Dusch released the following statement: "Our prayers are with family, friends, and co-workers of our fallen officer. Jason Shuping tragically lost his life in the line of duty late last night protecting the community he loved."