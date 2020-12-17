Honoring the memory of Officer Jason Shuping

Shock, anger and sadness is sweeping over our community with the death of Officer Jason Shuping, killed in the line of duty Wednesday night in Concord.
A procession form the Charlotte Medical Examiner's Office to the Powles Funeral Home in Rockwell, N.C. began around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Officer Jason Shuping joined CPD in 2019 and served as an officer for a year and a half. He died at the age of 25.
Officer Kaleb Robinson was injured during the same incident. He was in the hospital as of Thursday morning, Dec. 17. He is expected to recover.
A memorial has been set up outside of CPD headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street. Former Concord Police Chief Merl Hamilton left a "Heros Live Forever" wristband at the site.
Several flowers, notes and mementos have been placed at the sight since 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Those who wish to donate to the Shuping or Robinson family can mail donations to the FOP Lodge 64 who will distribute them to the families:
FOP Lodge 64
PO Box 5302
Concord, NC 28027
All checks should be made payable to FOP Lodge 64 and the memo line should include designated officers name. Donors can also give through Venmo @NCFOP64.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said the death of Officer Shuping marks another sad day in state:
"...I spoke with his parents and Concord Police Chief Gacek this (Thursday) morning offering support, condolences and prayers. This tragedy along with Officer Herndon’s death last week reminds us that law enforcement officers have extremely difficult, sometimes dangerous jobs, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their courage and service."
Congressman Richard Hudson also released a statement Thursday:
"Renee and I are devastated to learn of the officer-involved shooting last night in Concord. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer we lost, for a full and speedy recovery for the other officer injured, and with all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe."
Concord City Mayor Bill Dusch ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Shuping until until sunset on the day of his funeral services.
Dusch released the following statement: "Our prayers are with family, friends, and co-workers of our fallen officer. Jason Shuping tragically lost his life in the line of duty late last night protecting the community he loved."
Senator Thom Tillis also posted on the CPD Facebook page his sympathies for the Shuping family:
"Susan and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Jason Shuping, the City of Concord, NC - Police Department, and the community of Concord. We will never forget the sacrifice he made to protect his community. A heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. We're also praying for Officer Robinson and wishing him a full recovery."
Shuping was from Salisbury, and graduated from East Rowan High School in 2014. He also attended the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he was a former track team member.
He leaves behind a wife, whom he married in 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!