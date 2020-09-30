Sheriff's Office searches for truck that fled shooting scene

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the occupants of a Dodge Ram pickup that fled the scene of a shooting at Reaper’s Realm in China Grove.
At about 8:25 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 26, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail at 1610 Daugherty Road, China Grove, to investigate a report of shots being fired at the location.
A silver, 2015 Dodge RAM 4-door pickup fled the scene, and the vehicle’s occupants are suspected to have fired a number of shots during the incident. The truck has a NC registration of DBL-8464.
Multiple sheriff’s units responded to the location and encountered a large number of people visiting the venue. The crowd is estimated to have been at over 1,000 people. It appeared that Reaper’s Realm had been well advertised on the internet through multiple sources.
The crowd consisted of locals, people from around the region, including Charlotte, and out of state.
Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of people who were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by people at the event. Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC State Highway Patrol and Concord Police Department were requested to respond to assist in restoring order.
Law enforcement units at the scene had to deploy pepper spray on some people who refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s request to cease fighting and disperse. The sheriff's office also was assisted by Rowan County EMS and several local fire departments to assist with traffic and treat anyone injured during the fights that broke out.
The sheriff's office established a site for people to be picked up by their parents at the Walgreens in China Grove, near the location. The sheriff's office had two Detention Center transport vans respond to the location to assist in transporting people from Reaper’s Realm and areas surrounding the location to the Walgreens so they could be picked up by their parents. The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence.
One person from the Charlotte area presented himself at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot. The victim said he was initially unaware he had suffered a gunshot wound until after he left the Reaper’s Realm location. He said he must have suffered the wound as he was running from the location where shots were fired. This victim was treated and released and provided only limited information about what happened.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did take five juveniles into custody and seized three handguns at the scene. Parents of the juveniles were to be contacted, and the juveniles were going to be charged and processed through the juvenile court system.
The investigation will continue. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
