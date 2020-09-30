Sheriff's Office searches for truck that fled shooting scene

Law enforcement units at the scene had to deploy pepper spray on some people who refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s request to cease fighting and disperse. The sheriff's office also was assisted by Rowan County EMS and several local fire departments to assist with traffic and treat anyone injured during the fights that broke out.

The sheriff's office established a site for people to be picked up by their parents at the Walgreens in China Grove, near the location. The sheriff's office had two Detention Center transport vans respond to the location to assist in transporting people from Reaper’s Realm and areas surrounding the location to the Walgreens so they could be picked up by their parents. The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence.