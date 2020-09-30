Sheriff's Office searches for Dodge truck that fled shooting scene

Law enforcement units at the scene had to deploy pepper spray on some of the persons at the location who refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s request to cease fighting and disperse. The RCSO was also assisted by Rowan County EMS, and several local fire departments to assist with traffic and to treat anyone that was injured during the fights that broke out.

The RCSO established a pick-up point for persons to be picked up by their parents at the Walgreens, in China Grove, which was near to the location. The RCSO had two Detention Center Transport Vans respond to the location to assist in transporting persons from Reaper’s Realm and areas surrounding that location, to the Walgreens so that they could be picked up by their parents. The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. RCSO Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses, and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence as a result of this chaotic incident.