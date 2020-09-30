Sheriff's Office searches for Dodge truck that fled shooting scene

ROWAN COUNTY - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a Dodge Ram pickup that fled the scene of a shooting at Reaper’s Realm in China Grove.
At about 8:25 p.m. Saturday night, September 26, The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail which is located at 1610 Daugherty Rd., China Grove, NC to investigate a report of shots being fired at the location.
A silver 2015 Dodge RAM 4-door pick up did flee the scene, and the vehicle’s occupants are suspected to have fired a number of shots during this incident. The Pick Up has a NC registration of DBL-8464.
Multiple Sheriff’s Units responded to the location, and encountered a large amount of persons who were visiting the venue. The crowd is estimated to have been at over a 1,000 people. It appeared that Reaper’s Realm had been well advertised on the internet through multiple sources.
The crowd consisted of persons who were local, but also consisted of a number of persons from all areas around the region, to include the Charlotte area, and even included persons from out of state.
Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of persons that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by persons at the event. Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC State highway Patrol and Concord Police Department were requested to respond to assist in restoring order at this location.
Law enforcement units at the scene had to deploy pepper spray on some of the persons at the location who refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s request to cease fighting and disperse. The RCSO was also assisted by Rowan County EMS, and several local fire departments to assist with traffic and to treat anyone that was injured during the fights that broke out.
The RCSO established a pick-up point for persons to be picked up by their parents at the Walgreens, in China Grove, which was near to the location. The RCSO had two Detention Center Transport Vans respond to the location to assist in transporting persons from Reaper’s Realm and areas surrounding that location, to the Walgreens so that they could be picked up by their parents. The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. RCSO Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses, and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence as a result of this chaotic incident.
On person, who was from the Charlotte area, did present himself at the Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot. This victim said that he was initially unaware that he had suffered a gunshot wound until he had left the Reaper’s Realm location and said he must have suffered the wound as he was running away from the location where there were shots fired. This victim was treated and released, and provided only limited information about what happened.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did take 5 juveniles into custody at this incident, and did seize 3 handguns from the scene. Parents of the juveniles will be contacted, and the juveniles will be charged and processed through the juvenile court system.
The investigation into this incident will continue. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is requested to call 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
