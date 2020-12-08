Across North Carolina

Police said Baldwin shot at the officers and one of them returned fire. No officers were wounded in the shooting.

Baldwin fled the scene but later crashed into a utility pole, police said. When officers found Baldwin, they realized he had been shot.

Baldwin was hospitalized and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Foxx, Budd return to Washington after positive COVID tests

RALEIGH — Two Republican members of North Carolina's congressional delegation have returned to work in Washington after both tested positive recently for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx of Banner Elk tested positive the week of Nov. 23, communications director Alex Ives said on Monday. Rep. Ted Budd of Advance said last week he received a similar coronavirus diagnosis.

Ives said it's highly likely the 77-year-old Foxx likely became infected after she was exposed to her immediate family, particularly since a COVID test that Foxx took earlier that week was negative.