Across North Carolina

Buncombe commissioners vote to remove Vance monument in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A board of commissioners in a North Carolina county voted unanimously to remove a Confederate monument from a downtown square following a recommendation from a task force.
The Buncombe County Commissioners voted 7-0 on Monday to remove the obelisk erected more than a century ago in an Asheville square to honor Zebulon Vance, a Civil War officer and North Carolina governor who owned slaves, news sources reported. The Asheville City Council was scheduled to vote on whether to accept the recommendation on Tuesday.
In November, nine of the 12 members of the Vance Monument Task Force voted to remove the Vance monument. Two of the task force members called for repurposing the monument.
In June following protests against police violence and racism stemming from the death of George Floyd, the county and city voted to create the 12-member task force and instructed members to recommend whether to remove or repurpose the marker.
NC concert had nearly 200 people, deputies say. Coordinator faces charges.
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman who authorities said organized a concert in North Carolina that had nearly 200 people in attendance was charged with violating the state’s limits on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputies responding to a noise complaint Sunday night found the concert at an event venue in Zebulon, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Outdoor gatherings in the state are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in a building with a seating capacity of 10,000 people or has received an exemption.
Authorities said Nanci Morales-Gonzales, 20, was the event coordinator. She was charged with participating in an outdoor mass gathering, which is a class 2 misdemeanor, The News & Observer reported. She could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.
The charges are “consistent with the agency’s enforcement of the executive order” said sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry. It was not immediately clear if Morales-Gonzales had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
CMPD officer on paid leave after shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was placed on paid administrative leave after a shootout on Sunday left a robbery suspect wounded, officials said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Officer Samantha Thompson, an eight-year veteran, was placed on leave, while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations looks into the incident.
Officers were called to a convenience store Sunday where they found 34-year-old Jemario Bernard Baldwin, a robbery suspect, according to a police press release.
Police said Baldwin shot at the officers and one of them returned fire. No officers were wounded in the shooting.
Baldwin fled the scene but later crashed into a utility pole, police said. When officers found Baldwin, they realized he had been shot.
Baldwin was hospitalized and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
Foxx, Budd return to Washington after positive COVID tests
RALEIGH — Two Republican members of North Carolina's congressional delegation have returned to work in Washington after both tested positive recently for COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx of Banner Elk tested positive the week of Nov. 23, communications director Alex Ives said on Monday. Rep. Ted Budd of Advance said last week he received a similar coronavirus diagnosis.
Ives said it's highly likely the 77-year-old Foxx likely became infected after she was exposed to her immediate family, particularly since a COVID test that Foxx took earlier that week was negative.
Foxx, who won her ninth term to the 5th Congressional District seat last month, was asymptomatic and stayed clear of the public and staff during her quarantine period, Ives wrote. She was cleared by health department officials and resumed her U.S. House duties in Washington on Monday, according to Ives.
Budd, who will start his third term representing the 13th District next month, has been recovering at his Davie County farm. He said he had mild symptoms.
In a video message released on Monday, Budd said he was been medically cleared by the Attending Physician of Congress to return to Washington, from where Budd said he was speaking.
“I can’t wait to get back to the people’s work," Budd said.
