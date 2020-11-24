Bid for old Harrisburg fire station surpasses $400,000

The fire station property is 1.38 acres – which Brigman stated was relatively small. The town has seen interest from more commercial developers, Brigman said.

The town council approved in its September meeting to have the former fire station to be placed on the market for sale. The town is using One Alliance Companies’ services for the sale of the property.

Starnes Commercial Properties LLC placed a bid for $300,000 for the property with a deposit of $15,000 that the town received October 1.

The town council accepted the bid at its meeting October 12 – this started the 10-day upset bid process. Council member Troy Selberg motioned to accept the id and start the process. Council member Ron Smith seconded. The motion passed 7-0.

The upset bid period was posted to MLS and property sites and publicly advertised. Once the upset bid was received Wednesday, another 10-day period was triggered.

From there, the following four upset bids were placed.

Once the upset bid period is concluded, the town council will be able to accept the highest offer or decline all offers.