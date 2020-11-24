Bid for old Harrisburg fire station surpasses $400,000

HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg received a fourth upset bid for the old Harrisburg Fire Station 2, edging the sale closer to the $475,000 property appraisal.
The fourth bid was placed November 23 at $414,800 and the 10-day upset bid period will close 5 p.m. December 4.
The Town of Harrisburg announced through social media that the old station was up for sale October 1.
Integra Reality Resources gave an appraisal after the council requested the property’s appraisal in July. The appraisal stated that the fire station building could not be used as office institutional (OI) and would need to be torn down – so the appraisal was given just for the land value.
The property value is currently listed as $475,000 on LoopNet.
The station was originally listed for $300,000 at the start of the bid process.
When town staff proposed that the property be listed at $300,000 to start the bidding process, Councilmember Rick Russo stated he believed $300,000 was a low listing and that the property was well worth $400,000.
The first upset bid was placed October 12 for $315,050.
The surrounding land is zoned as countryside residential Town Manager Haynes Brigman said.
The fire station property is 1.38 acres – which Brigman stated was relatively small. The town has seen interest from more commercial developers, Brigman said.
The town council approved in its September meeting to have the former fire station to be placed on the market for sale. The town is using One Alliance Companies’ services for the sale of the property.
Starnes Commercial Properties LLC placed a bid for $300,000 for the property with a deposit of $15,000 that the town received October 1.
The town council accepted the bid at its meeting October 12 – this started the 10-day upset bid process. Council member Troy Selberg motioned to accept the id and start the process. Council member Ron Smith seconded. The motion passed 7-0.
The upset bid period was posted to MLS and property sites and publicly advertised. Once the upset bid was received Wednesday, another 10-day period was triggered.
From there, the following four upset bids were placed.
Once the upset bid period is concluded, the town council will be able to accept the highest offer or decline all offers.
Once the 10-day period passes and no valid higher bids have been received, town staff will bring the last valid bid to council at the next meeting for consideration. The council can then vote to accept the bid for sale or not accept any bids and start the process over.
