COLUMN: Viewpoints on trending topics in the news

Now we hear that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has emerged from prison and released an anti-Trump book. Similar books are forthcoming. These people are nothing if not predictable.

There is no better example of a classic straw man argument than one comparing Barack Obama’s economic numbers to those of President Trump. Here’s a news flash: Obama is not on the ticket this fall. Instead, Dems have offered up an addled Biden, who is totally devoid of leadership characteristics, someone who has nothing substantial to show for nearly 50 years in politics. Well, OK, if you want to get picky about it, there are the multiple plagiarism accusations, stemming as far back as Biden’s days in law school.

During mid-week, President Trump added 20 names to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees, a list he first released before the 2016 election. Now Joe Biden should do the same, but here’s betting he’ll refuse. Any such Biden list would have to include far-left radicals favored by the puppetmasters around him, and that list would likely scare away many of the centrist voters he’ll need.