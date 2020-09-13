COLUMN: Viewpoints on trending topics in the news

Now that Joe Biden has acknowledged the violence occurring in major cities nearly all summer, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief, especially since Biden has identified the cause. It’s Donald Trump’s fault. Of course.
Funny how the violence wasn’t an issue for Democratic candidates until Trump’s poll numbers started improving. With the looting, burning and wanton destruction they refused to condemn for months, Dems may have created a situation they can’t escape from, especially with fewer than 60 days remaining until the election. But more on that later in the column.
While Trump often provides easy opportunity for his opponents to vilify his personality, and that’s an understatement, the brouhaha regarding remarks he supposedly made about soldiers appears questionable, at the least. Trump, according to an article in The Atlantic, called soldiers buried in a military cemetery “losers and suckers.” Let’s review a few simple facts. Comments supposedly made nearly two years ago remain out of the public sphere until magically appearing two months before the election — based on anonymous sources, no less. Riiiiiiight.
As with much of the anti-Trump rhetoric in the news, this one fails to pass the smell test.
According to a new book by Bob Woodward, President Trump downplayed the coronavirus risk earlier this year to avoid public panic. Sounds like a common-sense approach to me, and a strategy that countless others would no doubt employ in his position. Nonetheless, that was the lead story on NBC’s “Today Show” on Thursday morning. Ditto the “Nightly News with Lester Holt.”
Now we hear that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has emerged from prison and released an anti-Trump book. Similar books are forthcoming. These people are nothing if not predictable.
There is no better example of a classic straw man argument than one comparing Barack Obama’s economic numbers to those of President Trump. Here’s a news flash: Obama is not on the ticket this fall. Instead, Dems have offered up an addled Biden, who is totally devoid of leadership characteristics, someone who has nothing substantial to show for nearly 50 years in politics. Well, OK, if you want to get picky about it, there are the multiple plagiarism accusations, stemming as far back as Biden’s days in law school.
During mid-week, President Trump added 20 names to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees, a list he first released before the 2016 election. Now Joe Biden should do the same, but here’s betting he’ll refuse. Any such Biden list would have to include far-left radicals favored by the puppetmasters around him, and that list would likely scare away many of the centrist voters he’ll need.
As this column has pointed out previously, no candidate since Walter Mondale in 1984 has been as open about tax increases as Biden has been. Factor in the wide-eyed, far-left ideas floated by his advisers — Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among them — and you can count on a spending frenzy that will be unprecedented. God help us if these people gain full control in November.
It may not be wise, nonetheless, to underestimate Biden during upcoming debates. Recall his “I’ll laugh at everything he says” performance against Paul Ryan eight years ago. The tactic threw Ryan off balance and likely allowed Biden to prevail.
According to one of his recent commercials, Biden apparently believes that a national mandate for wearing masks is part of a winning strategy. Haven’t we had enough of this already?
While on the topic of masks, Dems should continue to wear them after the virus passes or is otherwise rendered irrelevant by a vaccine. Considering the outright theft against working Americans they advocate in the form of more and higher taxes, it’s only appropriate. And don’t even think about saying only the rich will pay more. All of us will be impacted. Biden is talking trillions — trillions — in new spending.
Speaking, again, of Trump’s improved poll numbers in recent weeks, we shouldn’t be surprised by the impact of the Republican National Convention. It was a resounding success — inspirational, honest and entertaining. To fixate on who DIDN’T make an appearance is to totally miss the point. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and that was clear from the convention. It may or may not be the party of the Bush family, or the Cheney family, or even Mitt Romney. That’s the point.
If Dems gain full control in November, expect reparations for slavery to be shoved to the forefront of political discussions. This despite numerous conservative Black intellectuals who have spoken against the idea, including Shelby Steele, Thomas Sowell, Peter Kirsanow, Ben Carson, Jason Riley and Robert Woodson. Even Barack Obama, who is not exactly a conservative (or an intellectual, for that matter) has spoken against reparations and the impracticality of implementing them.
Regarding Kirsanow, he is one of the most articulate, clear-minded political commentators active today. He spoke out recently against the violence in major cities and how the left has ignored the problem. Here’s a snippet of what he told Tucker Carlson of Fox News: “They know they must defeat Trump, (but) they have no way out. They’ve been riding this for awhile and they don’t want to antagonize the Black Lives Matter movement or the far left. By the same token, they know they are alienating just average, everyday people who are saying, ‘Wait a minute, what happens to me?’”
That helps explain Biden’s recent television commercial blaming Trump for the violence. As Kirsanow pointed out, Dems have no way to escape the box they’ve crawled into, so they default to their usual message — it’s Trump’s fault.
Although it was held four months later than usual, this year’s Kentucky Derby was as thrilling as ever, with Authentic winning in an upset over favorite Tiz the Law, winner of the Belmont Stakes earlier this year. The Derby truly is “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”
The NFL resumed play this week. If you’re hankering to be scolded by a group of multimillionaire athletes, by all means tune in to a game. I plan to find one to my liking. However, I plan to keep my TV’s remote control handy just in case I can’t stomach the politicizing of a truly American pastime.
On that subject I’ll leave you with this. Jason Riley’s gem of a column (Are You Ready for Some Political Football?) in the Wall Street Journal last week summed up perfectly the NFL’s drastic lurch toward political grandstanding and Commissioner Roger Goodell’s endorsement of radical causes. Here’s a sampling: “Mr. Goodell is indulging an extremely divisive group of activists who have a political agenda that is well to the left of most Americans, including most Black Americans. Moreover, he’s decided that football fans should not be allowed to watch NFL games without having left-wing propaganda rubbed in their faces for three hours.”
Amen. Now where is that remote control …
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
