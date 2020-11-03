Complaint against Harrisburg councilwoman will have resolution

HARRISBURG – The complaint made five months ago against Councilmember Diamond Staton-Williams is set to go before the Harrisburg Town Council Monday November 9.
The complaint has been open since June 5, when Councilmember Ron Smith first made it. Smith sent an email to Mayor Steve Sciascia noting three instances in an email chain – discussing the town’s statement on George Floyd’s death – where Smith believes Staton-Williams violated the Town Council’s Code of Conduct.
Smith said that after a phone conversation with Mayor Steve Sciascia where he voiced his concerns about Staton-Williams, he never heard anything back from the mayor. Smith said he felt he was supposed to make a formal complaint, so he wrote the complaint in a June 5 email.
Smith mainly referenced Staton-Williams’ response to a June 3 email where Councilmember Ian Patrick took issue with a portion of the town’s proposed statement referencing systemic racism.
Staton-Williams responded to Patrick writing: "Please use the sentence. My statement is from a person of color perspective. Thank you. Please do not email or call me to try and explain.”
In his email to the mayor, Smith characterized Staton-Williams’ response as disrespectful and unprofessional. He also stated that it shut down dialogue.
“Mr. Mayor, the above statement from Council Member Williams goes against the role for which we serve and serve our community,” Smith wrote in his email.
The complaint was never formally brought before council and never had a resolution. During the town council’s October 12 meeting, Smith requested that the complaint be formally brought up. Town staff placed it on the November 9 agenda.
There are three possible resolutions for the complaint:
- The formal complaint can be withdrawn by Smith.
- Smith, or any other member of council, can make a motion to approve or accept the formal complaint with no action taken against or requested from Staton-Williams. This means the council agrees the she was in violation of the Code of Conduct as outlined in the complaint but wishes to take no action or require any action from her.
- Smith, or any member of council, can make a motion to approve or accept the formal complaint and request actions be taken against, or requested from Staton-Williams. Those can be determined by the individual filing the motion, but the only formal action the town council can take against another council member is to censure them for their actions.
If a motion fails to support Smith’s assertion of Code of Conduct violations by Staton-Williams, the formal complaint will effectively die without support or action from the Council.
No matter which decision the council comes to, the complaint will be resolved during the November 9 meeting – after five months.
The town council is also set to declare racism a public health crisis in the Harrisburg Community during the November 9 meeting. Staton-Williams asked the mayor during the October 12 if the town could make a resolution denouncing racism. Staff later put together a proclamation naming racism a public health crisis and committing to end racism and improve the quality of life for all residents.
The proclamation is scheduled to be signed during the November 9 town council meeting.
The Town Council Chambers will be open to 12 members of the public during the meeting. The 12 seats will be filled on a first come first served basis. Members of the public will be required to wear masks during the meeting and will have to successfully complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and temperature check before being admitted to the Council Chambers.
