Complaint against Harrisburg councilwoman will have resolution

“Mr. Mayor, the above statement from Council Member Williams goes against the role for which we serve and serve our community,” Smith wrote in his email.

The complaint was never formally brought before council and never had a resolution. During the town council’s October 12 meeting, Smith requested that the complaint be formally brought up. Town staff placed it on the November 9 agenda.

There are three possible resolutions for the complaint:

- The formal complaint can be withdrawn by Smith.

- Smith, or any other member of council, can make a motion to approve or accept the formal complaint with no action taken against or requested from Staton-Williams. This means the council agrees the she was in violation of the Code of Conduct as outlined in the complaint but wishes to take no action or require any action from her.

- Smith, or any member of council, can make a motion to approve or accept the formal complaint and request actions be taken against, or requested from Staton-Williams. Those can be determined by the individual filing the motion, but the only formal action the town council can take against another council member is to censure them for their actions.