Election results are on-line and will be in print Friday

Election Day results will be published in Friday’s paper. Polls were still open Tuesday at press time. Go to IndependentTribune.com for the latest results.

Stories and results about the races will be posted as soon as they are available.

There was heavy turnout during early voting with 75,773 ballots cast. Another 20,378 ballots were received through Saturday. A total of 30,711 mail-in ballots were requested and some still may be returned.

Before Election Day, 96,151 people had already voted out of 150,357 registered voters. That’s about 64%.

Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles said was relatively smooth and the ugliness reported in some areas were avoided in Cabarrus County.

“I had more compliments than complaints during early voting,” Soles said. “A voter at Embassy Suites ordered pizza for the workers. Two voters at Northern Plaza sent sub sandwiches and chips to the voters. I attribute it to our great people in Cabarrus County – both workers and voters.”

Two issues were reported Tuesday:

• A printer went out at one precinct and voting was delayed for a few minutes while it was fixed.

• Less than 50 voters at Hickory Ridge Middle School (between 6:30 a.m. and 7:26 a.m.) were given a ballot without the 83rd N.C. House District. Officials worked all day tracking down the voters to be able to vote in that race.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.