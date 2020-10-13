News from across North Carolina

UPS to expand in North Carolina, creating nearly 600 jobs
GREENSBORO — UPS Inc. said on Tuesday it will add more than 590 jobs, expanding its Greensboro hub and building nearby a new center from which to distribute packages by vehicle to customers.
The package car center in Graham will generate about 450 jobs, while approximately 140 positions will be created at the hub, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, which along with UPS announced the $316 million investment projects happening over four years.
Atlanta-based UPS already employs close to 2,500 workers in the state. Cooper’s news release said the upcoming jobs will pay average annual salaries of more than $65,000.
“The new and expanded facilities will increase the speed and flexibility for connecting businesses and customers throughout the state, across the country and around the globe,” Derrick Johnson, president of UPS’s South Atlantic District, said in the release.
The announcement came minutes after an economic investment panel awarded UPS a state government financial incentives package that could provide the company $10.2 million in payments over 10 years if it meets investment and job creation thresholds. Memphis, Tennessee, was also in the mix to land the project, according to a Department of Commerce official speaking at a panel meeting.
Separately on Tuesday, Cooper's administration announced that pork rinds snack maker Benestar Brands will build a new tortilla chip plant in Kings Mountain, creating about 130 jobs.
Benestar, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Evans Food Group, also could receive $1.2 million in payments from the state over 12 years as part of a similar award agreement approved by the incentives panel.
Former House member Moffitt appointed to chamber return
RALEIGH — A former state representative has been appointed to a House seat he also hopes to stay in for the next two years.
Republican Tim Moffitt is officially a House member again after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed him on Monday to complete the term of veteran Rep. Chuck McGrady of Henderson County.
McGrady wasn't seeking reelection this fall and resigned earlier this month, as he had been appointed the state Board of Transportation.
Cooper was obligated by state law to appoint Moffitt because he was the choice of local Republican activists in Henderson County.
Moffitt previously served in the House from 2011-14. He was already the Republican nominee in the 117th House District election next month against Democrat Josh Remillard. The winner will serve starting in January through the end of 2022.
Smokies looks to public for ideas to reduce congestion
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is turning to the public for ideas on how to reduce congestion at some of its most popular spots.
The park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July, and August of this year. The result has been congested roadways, overflowing parking lots, trampled vegetation and long lines.
“Congestion at the most visited park in the nation is complex, but we believe by working together, we can find solutions that help us continue to protect the park and provide better experiences for millions of visitors," Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a news release.
The park is soliciting public input through virtual workshops, online forms, and direct mail. Those interested in helping can register for a workshop or find more information at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/grsmves-survey.
Wildlife Commission: Bears are roaming
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning that bears in the state are preparing for hibernation and will be foraging for food outside of their normal ranges.
The commission said in a news release last week that bears will likely be venturing closer to homes and campgrounds as well as trying to cross busy highways to find food. And they will be protective of the food they find.
The commission said that people need to take measures to protect themselves and the bears. That includes storing trash in the garage, removing bird feeders and cleaning grills. And of course, never purposefully feed a bear.
The animals are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of fat. This power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia, and bears must consume 10 times as many calories.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!