News from across North Carolina

Allegiant to offer $39 flight
Winston-Salem Journal
Allegiant said Tuesday it will offer a new nonstop route between Piedmont Triad International Airport and Nashville International Airport beginning June 3.
The Las Vegas low-fare airline said the launch of the Greensboro to Nashville route had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline said fares on the route will be as low as $39 each way. The flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays.
It is the first non-Florida route that Allegiant will offer from PTI. It offers or plans to resume routes to Daytona Beach, Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.
“Direct service to Nashville has been on our radar for a long time,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “We encourage the community to take advantage of it.”
Depending on the route, Allegiant offers twice-weekly services either on Thursdays and Sundays, or Fridays and Mondays.
9-old-year shot through window
WINSTON-SALEM — A 9-year-old girl was wounded in her North Carolina home when someone fired shots through a bedroom window, police said.
Officers were called to a home on the city’s east side around 10 p.m. Monday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. According to investigators, four people were inside the house when someone fired several rounds at the home. Police said the round that hit the girl in the foot went through a bedroom window.
According to police, no one inside the home was hurt. Authorities said the child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Universities delay start of classes
GREENSBORO — Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte have delayed the start of in-person classes as the number of coronavirus cases rise across the state.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that in-person classes at Appalachian State won’t begin until Feb. 1. That is two weeks later than originally planned.
UNC-Charlotte said on Monday that it is pushing back face-to-face classes by a month.
Both institutions are part of the UNC System institutions. They will start their spring semester classes with remote instruction later this month.
UNC-Chapel Hill was the first public university in North Carolina to push back the start of in-person undergraduate classes. It announced last week that undergraduate classes will be held online for the first three weeks of the semester.
North Carolina recorded a record 11,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also reported nearly 6,000 new cases on Monday.
Smokies seeks volunteers
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for volunteers to monitor visitor use patterns in several of the park's most popular locations, according to a Monday news release from the park.
Park visitation has increased by more than 30% over the last decade, resulting in congestion at some of the most popular destinations, according to the release. That has caused problems like people parking along the roadside, causing damage and creating a safety hazard as they walk along busy roads. Managers will use the data collected by volunteers to develop recommendations to improve access and safety.
Volunteers are needed in both North Carolina and Tennessee and will be asked to work at least one, 4-hour shift each week from April through November. Training will be offered virtually in March.
Those interested in volunteering should email Management and Program Analyst Kendra Straub at kendra—straub@nps.gov.
General Assembly vacancies filled
RALEIGH — A recently defeated state legislator and a small-town mayor were formally appointed on Monday to fill vacancies at the North Carolina General Assembly just before the new session convenes this week.
Wake County Democratic activists meeting over the weekend picked former Rep. Sydney Batch and Knightdale Mayor James Roberson to fill the vacancies.
Gov. Roy Cooper, following his obligation in state law to follow the wishes of local party leaders, signed their appointment proclamations on Monday.
Batch is a family-law attorney who will succeed state Sen. Sam Searcy, who resigned last week after announcing the previous week his decision to step down before the two-year session begins. Batch had served one term in the House before losing her re-election bid in November.
Roberson will fill a House vacancy created as Rep. Darren Jackson was appointed to the state Court of Appeals by Cooper.
Democrats Jackson and Searcy had won re-election in November, so the appointments will extend through the end of 2022.
State lawmakers will be seated during a one-day meeting today in which chamber officers will be elected. The legislature will then adjourn until later in the month.