 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: CCS off to a great start to the school year
View Comments

LETTER: CCS off to a great start to the school year

Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

There is not enough praise to heap on the educators at Cabarrus County Schools for their start to the school year.

From direct experience, I can attest the teams at JN Fries and Hickory Ridge Elementary knocked the ball out of the park during the first week! Thank you to the entire team working to create an outstanding educational environment.

The school board and CCS faculty developed and teachers and support staff executed a successful plan for Plan C reopening. Now the board needs to address those with special needs directly at their September 8th meeting.

Make it a great day...or not, the choice is yours!

Chris Summer

Harrisburg

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics