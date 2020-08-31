LETTER: CCS off to a great start to the school year

There is not enough praise to heap on the educators at Cabarrus County Schools for their start to the school year.

From direct experience, I can attest the teams at JN Fries and Hickory Ridge Elementary knocked the ball out of the park during the first week! Thank you to the entire team working to create an outstanding educational environment.

The school board and CCS faculty developed and teachers and support staff executed a successful plan for Plan C reopening. Now the board needs to address those with special needs directly at their September 8th meeting.

Make it a great day...or not, the choice is yours!

Chris Summer

Harrisburg