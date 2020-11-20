Phi Chi hosts virtual Achievement Week banquet

Observed each November, Achievement Week is a mandated program that is conducted by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to recognize those individuals at the local and international levels who have contributed to community uplift.
In conjunction with the annual program, a High School Essay Contest is to be held to provide local seniors the opportunity to develop a thesis based on the organization’s assigned topic and discuss how it correlates to their respective lives and community.
This year the Phi Chi Chapter of Concord hosted its virtual Achievement Week banquet on Saturday, Nov. 14, via Zoom. Phi Chi took the opportunity to honor its brothers and citizens of the community their diligence and service.
Phi Chi Basileus and current Sixth District Chaplain, Bro. Travis W. Alexander, served as Master of Ceremony. 42nd Sixth District Representative, Kurt Walker, provided a keynote address centered around the theme of “Omega Men Ushering in Social Change”.
Congratulations are in order for this year’s honorees Bros. John Black, Jr. (Lifetime Achievement Award), Tommie Hanks (Superior Service Award), Thaddeus Howie (Basileus Award), Tyrone Williams (Earl J. Willie Award), and Mrs. Viola Barrett (Citizen of the Year). Bro. Corey Ball was the recipient of this year’s highest honor, the Omega Man of the Year Award for his contributions to the fraternity and humanity.
Phi Chi was also proud to honor Hickory Ridge High School Senior, Jaleah Taylor for her award winning essay “My Voice is Powerful”. The aspiring lawyer, who currently serves as Student Body President, Harrisburg Youth Council Chair, S.A.V.E Club Public Relations, and runs on the track and cross country team, will have her essay submitted to the District level to compete for additional scholarships.
