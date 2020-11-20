Phi Chi hosts virtual Achievement Week banquet

Observed each November, Achievement Week is a mandated program that is conducted by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to recognize those individuals at the local and international levels who have contributed to community uplift.

In conjunction with the annual program, a High School Essay Contest is to be held to provide local seniors the opportunity to develop a thesis based on the organization’s assigned topic and discuss how it correlates to their respective lives and community.

This year the Phi Chi Chapter of Concord hosted its virtual Achievement Week banquet on Saturday, Nov. 14, via Zoom. Phi Chi took the opportunity to honor its brothers and citizens of the community their diligence and service.

Phi Chi Basileus and current Sixth District Chaplain, Bro. Travis W. Alexander, served as Master of Ceremony. 42nd Sixth District Representative, Kurt Walker, provided a keynote address centered around the theme of “Omega Men Ushering in Social Change”.