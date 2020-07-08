West Cabarrus installs innovative cooling technology on synthetic turf

CONCORD — West Cabarrus High School joined Cox Mill and Jay M. Robinson on Wednesday as some of the first schools in the region to incorporate special coating on its synthetic turf fields specifically designed to combat the heat.
Traditionally synthetic fields struggle with regulating heat and can make practice and game play a struggle during the hot summer and early fall months in North Carolina. Temperatures routinely get above 100 degrees on these fields which use crumb rubber to provide benefits of fiber support, cushioning and consistency for performance.
But installed Wednesday at West Cabarrus High School was crumb rubber coated with TCool, which resists bacterial attack and is an eco-friendly solution that cools synthetic turf surfaces.
The installation at West Cabarrus was part of a five-field upgrade from natural grass to synthetic turf at athletic facilities carried out by Cabarrus County Schools.
“With temperatures averaging above 85 degrees during the summer months and often reaching 90 degrees plus, we knew going in that standard synthetic turf infill would limit the use of the facilities,” Brian Cone, Director of Architecture, Planning and Construction at CCS, said in a press release. “Through a strong collaboration with Cabarrus County and the Cabarrus Visitors Bureau (CVB), all five fields were upgraded with new irrigation systems and TCool infill.
“In doing this, Cabarrus County Schools and the CVB will be able to utilize these fields during the warmest times of the year. It also allows the district to greatly reduce the amount of water required for natural turf irrigation needs.”
West Cabarrus joins Kings Mountain High School, Henry Fork River Park High School, The Citadel, Cox Mill and Jay M. Robinson in being among the early adopters of TCool in the region.
TCool has been proven to reduce temperatures on synthetic turf by 30 to 50 degrees, according to the company.
“Municipalities, recreation facilities, high schools and colleges are now recognizing the heat issue and the vast benefits of installing a synthetic turf cooling solution,” Jacob Tetrault, Managing Director of TCool, said. “It’s safer for participants, maximizes field usage and extends the overall facility investment for many years.”
TCool has also been shown to diminish the severity of turf burns due to the reduction of the coefficient of friction created by the coating.
“We continue to see an increase in inquiries and installations, as key decision makers become more educated on the importance of cooling solutions to combat the heat issue on synthetic turf fields,” Tetrault said.
West Cabarrus is also set to install TCool on two auxiliary fields later this summer.
