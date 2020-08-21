Young Democrats of Cabarrus County co-sponsoring the Honor Roll Education Panel

CONCORD - The Young Democrats of Cabarrus County are co-sponsoring
“The Honor Roll Education Panel” in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women, and the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats. This is a virtual event. To register click on this link.
https://tinyurl.com/YDCCAugust24
“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County have relocated fully online with the intent to engage our community in new ways,” said Katherine Jeanes, President of the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County. “Our Honor Roll Education Panel will address issues that affect our education system at both the state and county levels. A free and high-quality public education is not only a right but a necessary investment in our future.”
Guest speaker Jen Mangrum, a candidate for NC State Superintendent of Public Instruction, will be joined by candidates for Cabarrus County School Board: Cat Bonds-Moore, Cindy Fertenbaugh, Keshia Sandidge, Nora May, and NeQueela Deas-Blanton.
“Jen Mangrum is committed to equitable investment in our public-school system and lifting up students, teachers, and the thousands of school personnel who support them.” said YDCC President, Katherine Jeanes. “It is this commitment which will ensure shared social progress and the future of our state.”
Mangrum is a native North Carolinian and the daughter of two elementary school teachers. Mangrum studied Elementary Education at UNC Wilmington before obtaining her Masters in Early Childhood Education from East Carolina University. Mangrum spent 14 years teaching elementary in Onslow and Guilford Counties, then continued to earn her PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from UNC Greensboro. In 2004, Mangrum started the Elementary Education program at NC State University. Mangrum is now a professor at UNCG, preparing future teachers in the School of Education. Readers can learn more about Dr. Mangrum at her website.
For more information about the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County visit online ydcc.online.
