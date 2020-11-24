112520-cit-sports-lukedecockcolumn

Even with the hard-earned experience of football, basketball hasn't exactly been able to put itself in the best position nationally. More than three dozen teams have shut down or pulled out of tournaments and a handful of ACC nonconference games have already been rescheduled or wiped out. Duke was supposed to open with Gardner-Webb today only for the Bulldogs to run into a positive test. Two of the Blue Devils' next three games — against Coppin State and Bellarmine — are very much at risk. N.C. Central, meanwhile, fresh off a program shutdown because of a positive test, is on its way to Iowa.

That's just the way it's going to be, just as it has been in football. The schedule is merely a guideline, a hopeful aspiration. This weekend saw two ACC schools get in a public spat over the interpretation of COVID protocols and guidelines — Clemson, which apparently wanted the National Guard to force Florida State to play at bayonet-point, is still whining about it — while Temple and East Carolina sat around at kickoff waiting for one player's last-second emergency test results to come back.