122320-cit-sports-nba

Alexander joined Phoenix this month for a training camp shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic and quickly made a positive impact because of his fearlessness and toughness on defense, prompting praise from Suns’ star Devin Booker and coach Monty Williams.

"He's a fighter, man," Booker said of Alexander, according to the Republic. "Very talented. Big guard. Good size, too. He has all the attributes it takes. And a really good listener. He's coming around, he's asking questions. You can tell he's really tuned in practice, wants to be better."

Added Williams: "He has a nice feel for the game. He's got good feet. When he gets into his shot, or whether he's coming off screens, you can tell he's been well coached or he's got naturally good feet. Defensively, he looks like he's going to be capable of taking hits, staying in front of people and being able to switch on bigger people cause of his size."

In three preseason games over the past week, Alexander averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 assists and 0.7 rebounds while playing a little more than seven minutes per game. His highest scoring output was a four-point effort in a loss to the Utah Jazz, during which he went 2-for-4 from the field and had a breakaway dunk.

