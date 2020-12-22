122320-cit-sports-nba

CONCORD – Until this year, only three athletes with ties to high schools in Cabarrus County had ever played in an NBA regular-season game: Ish Smith, Jarell Eddie and Rayjon Tucker.
Tonight, Ty-Shon Alexander is looking to become the fourth.
Alexander, who earned Freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps.com while at Concord High School, is listed the Phoenix Suns’ opening night roster.
Duane Rankin, who covers the team for the Arizona Republic, confirmed Alexander’s status to the Independent Tribune on Tuesday morning.
The Suns are scheduled to play host to the Dallas Mavericks tonight at Phoenix Suns Arena.
Smith, the Central Cabarrus legend, begins his 11th season in the NBA tonight when his Washington Wizards travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers.
The other former local star with NBA experience, ex-Northwest Cabarrus Trojan Tucker, was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday.
The 6-foot-4 Alexander was not chosen in the 2020 NBA Draft after a stellar junior season at Creighton University. However, the Suns scooped him up a day later and signed him to a two-way contract, meaning he could split time with the top NBA club and Phoenix’s G League squad, the Northern Arizona Suns.
Alexander joined Phoenix this month for a training camp shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic and quickly made a positive impact because of his fearlessness and toughness on defense, prompting praise from Suns’ star Devin Booker and coach Monty Williams.
"He's a fighter, man," Booker said of Alexander, according to the Republic. "Very talented. Big guard. Good size, too. He has all the attributes it takes. And a really good listener. He's coming around, he's asking questions. You can tell he's really tuned in practice, wants to be better."
Added Williams: "He has a nice feel for the game. He's got good feet. When he gets into his shot, or whether he's coming off screens, you can tell he's been well coached or he's got naturally good feet. Defensively, he looks like he's going to be capable of taking hits, staying in front of people and being able to switch on bigger people cause of his size."
In three preseason games over the past week, Alexander averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 assists and 0.7 rebounds while playing a little more than seven minutes per game. His highest scoring output was a four-point effort in a loss to the Utah Jazz, during which he went 2-for-4 from the field and had a breakaway dunk.
Still going
Smith, a point guard for the Wizards, is with his 11th different NBA team, and he’s in the second year of a two-year, $12 million free-agent deal. In 23 starts, Smith averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 assists last season.
This preseason, the steady Smith led the Wizards in assists with 4.5 per game. He is primarily expected to come off the bench this season, as Washington recently signed All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, although Smith is expected to once again play pivotal role with his defense and ability to create for Westbrook and the Wizards’ other star, Bradley Beal.
After Central Cabarrus, the 6-foot Smith went on to finish second on Wake Forest University’s all-time assists rankings before going undrafted in the NBA in 2010. However, he signed a deal with the Houston Rockets and later became the first Cabarrus County product to play in an NBA regular-season game.
Rayjon the free agent
Tucker was fighting for a roster spot with the Clippers, but the competition was tough for a team that many believe will compete for the NBA championship.
Tucker played at Northwest his freshman year before later transferring to Charlotte’s Northside Christian Academy. After graduating high school, he played two years at Florida Gulf Coast and another at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
With an additional year of eligibility left, Tucker announced he was transferring to the University of Memphis while also declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft as an early entrant. He ultimately decided to remain in the draft but was not chosen.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed him to a contract after he played well for their summer-league squad, but the team waived him before the season. Tucker joined the Wisconsin Herd of the G League and truly stood out, averaging 23.8 points and 4.6 rebounds, prompting the Jazz to sign him to a rest-of-season contract.
On Dec. 30 2019, Tucker made his NBA debut against the Detroit Pistons, registering two points and a rebound. He played in 20 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 3.1 points and one rebound per game, mainly being used as a defensive specialist. He spent time with Utah’s G League team.
After the season, Tucker, along with a second-round pick, was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who quickly released him. The Clippers signed him to a contract last month, and he averaged three points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the preseason. Tucker was unable to land a spot on the regular-season roster and is now a free agent.
Eddie still a pro
Eddie, who starred at Cannon School, is one of the most prolific scorers in Cabarrus County history and remains the Cougars’ career leader after graduating in 2010. The 6-7 Eddie played in 34 games during his NBA career, spending time with four different teams (Washington, Phoenix, Boston and Chicago).
Eddie last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season. His best season came during his stint with Phoenix (2016-17), when he averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds.