Alternative Baseball looking for volunteers to start up team in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers with hopes of starting up a team in Concord and Kannapolis.
The ABO started in January 2016 with one team in Powder Springs, Georgia and has since expanded to more than 60 including organizations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Gastonia, Mount Airy and Fayetteville.
Taylor Duncan started the organization when he was 20 years old with just seven players a little more than 10 miles away from his hometown of Dallas, Georgia. He himself is autistic, and when he was younger, he had speech and anxiety issues as well as other issues that came along with having autism.
He never had this type of opportunity when he was younger and he has seen firsthand how a positive experience such as this can be helpful for others who had the same difficulties he did.
“We accept them for who they are and encourage them to be the best they can be and we instill confidence in them and give them reasons for them to fulfill dreams in life on and off the baseball diamond,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We know it’s important to have those opportunities so that they can be able to form those friendships with others just like themselves and create those bonds together where we win together, we lose together, we get back up from failure together, and we make great plays together.
“Way beyond those wins, losses and statistics can show, those friendships and bonds go with them for the rest of their lives.”
When Duncan was younger he loved baseball. He loved to watch the game and to play it and he was given the opportunity by a coach to learn and grow.
But then another coach came along and told his mother he couldn’t play due to a high risk of injury. His chance to get that experience and build those friendships was taken away from him. He doesn’t want others to have to miss out on that opportunity.
“Thanks to my mother, my teachers, mentors and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today, I am here on today on the TEDx Stage,” he said at a TEDx Talk he gave in April 2019. “I am here today with the goal to inspire, to raise awareness and acceptance for autism and other special needs through America’s pastime of baseball.”
Duncan mentioned that day an additional goal. He wanted his organization to go international. He is right on the cusp of accomplishing that as he has garnered interest in Mexico, Japan and South Korea and was actually primed to start a team in Canada before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But he truly has seen wonderful success on the east coast with the teams mentioned before already in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
He is now looking first for a manager to head up a team in Cabarrus County. He will also need volunteers to help coach as well as players to play. Those individuals will have chances to travel across the state and play against other teams using all of the normal rules of professional baseball.
They use wood bats, they steal bases and even incorporate the “dropped third strike rule.” The only real difference is they will use a bigger baseball.
Anyone interested in joining the league as a player or volunteer can go to alternativebaseball.org for more information. They will also be taking donations whether that be monetary or personal equipment. The organization is a nonprofit so they will always take help if someone is willing to give it.
Alternative Baseball has been featured on Baseball Tonight, The Today Show as well as numerous other media programs and outlets across the country. It has grown so successful they even started up a game last year in which several players from across the nation got the opportunity to play a nine-inning game against professional baseball players.
It’s an opportunity very few people have ever gotten and it all started with one man and seven players in the 15,000-person town of Powder Springs, Georgia.
When Duncan was told by that coach that he couldn’t play it was heartbreaking. He wanted to prevent that heartbreak for others and Alternative Baseball has become a gateway for many to find that love of the sport again.
“I had kind of lost the love for the game,” Nick Szczybor, an Alternative Baseball Player said in a 2018 piece by ESPN. “And Taylor’s helped me bring that love back.”
