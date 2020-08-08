Boy, Oh, Boykins!

CONCORD — When looking for high-level talent, look no further than Central Cabarrus football player DeAndre Boykins.
Boykins, a rising senior, plays safety and running back for the Vikings and has already committed to play at North Carolina next year.
“He’s a do-everything kind of guy,” first-year Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua stated. “He can play multiple positions on either side of the football.”
Though his niche is on defense — he is expected to line up on that side of the ball at UNC — Boykins is also a formidable threat on offense.
“He’ll get a lot of snaps at running back,” Bevilacqua said. “He may even get some snaps at Wildcat quarterback if we need him to.”
During his first three seasons, Boykins did just about everything for the Vikings. He even was named the South Piedmont 3A Conference Special Teams Player of the Year after his sophomore season, and entering last year he was chosen No. 1 on the Independent Tribune’s “Twenty to Treasure” list of the top football players in Cabarrus County.
Bevilacqua, who replaced Kenneth McClamrock as head coach during the spring, knows what he has in the talented Boykins.
“For us, he’ll be that ‘hybrid’ kind of kid,” Bevilacqua said of the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Boykins. “I think that, to my knowledge, is how UNC is thinking of using him, too -- kind of that hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety kind of kid, which is very important to our defense.”
However, Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, has watched Boykins closely for two years now and believes his best attributes are offensive.
“He’s very explosive,” Friedman said. “He can outrun you, he can run over you, he can really pack a punch, even if he doesn’t look like it.”
While battling injuries last season, Boykins carried 99 times for 603 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns for the Vikings while adding 48 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
As skilled and versatile as Boykins is on defense, Friedman believes the Tar Heels are making a mistake in shepherding him toward a career stopping teams from scoring instead of scoring touchdowns himself.
“Offense is where I think he would end up being the better prospect,” Friedman said. “I wish UNC would use him on the offensive side of the ball when he gets there.”
Friedman believes Boykins has all the tools to be a successful running back at the next level.
“I think he’s really explosive with the ball in his hands, and he can score from anywhere on the field,” Friedman said. “I think he’s really good at catching the ball out of the backfield, which brings a difficult dimension to the offense for the defense to defend against. He’s also a tough runner and could do well picking up those tough yards between the tackles.”
Friedman went on to praise Boykins’ vision and ability to know where to go once he hits the second and third levels of the defense.
Despite Friedman believing Boykins is better-suited for offense, both UNC and Boykins feel otherwise.
Boykins said he has spent this elongated offseason doing positional training. He has geared all of this training toward being a better defender.
“I do strictly (defensive back) training,” Boykins said.
Regardless where he is lining up, Boykins is often one of the best athletes on the field. With this in mind, Bevilacqua, who has a defensive coaching background, can use Boykins’ skills wherever he sees fit.
However, having Boykins play two extremely physical positions on both offense and defense can certainly take a toll on his health. Bevilacqua understands that Boykins is not invincible and plans to be smart about how he uses his star senior.
“It’s hard to play full-time on both sides,” Bevilacqua remarked. “I’ll let DeAndre and his health and how he feels be the gauge for how much he contributes on the offensive side of the ball.”
Star Track
Regardless of how much he’s able to contribute to Central Cabarrus this season, it’s hard to argue that Boykins isn’t one of the most talented players in the state.
In addition to UNC, Boykins received more than 25 NCAA Division I offers, including from premier programs such as Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma.
He is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, which also has him as the third-ranked player in North Carolina for the class of 2021.
Many were surprised Boykins chose the Tar Heels. He’s a native of South Carolina, and both the Clemson and the South Carolina Gamecocks were in hot pursuit of him. His older brother, 2019 Central Cabarrus graduate Derek Boykins, even signed with the Gamecocks out of high school, although he later transferred to UNC Charlotte.
But the younger Boykins said UNC stood out among the crowd of schools recruiting him for a few reasons.
“The culture and Coach (Mack) Brown set them apart,” DeAndre said of the Tar Heels. “They wanted me really badly.”
In addition to Brown’s efforts, Boykins also added that UNC’s proximity to his family also played a factor.
“I didn’t want to go too far from home,” Boykins said.
The pressure is off
Boykins will not be the only UNC player Bevilacqua will be tied to, as he coached current Tar Heels star quarterback Sam Howell at his previous job as defensive coordinator at Sun Valley High School in Monroe.
Though this will be Bevilacqua’s first season at Central, and he has never coached Boykins in a game before, he feels he has a pretty good idea of what type of player Boykins will be this season. His experience with Howell has a lot to do with that, as Bevilacqua knows what it is like to coach a player who is already committed to a major university.
“I think for the most part, the pressure is off,” Bevilacqua said. “In the game of recruiting, guys are getting pulled, and it is what it is, but coaches are telling players how great they are. So everything sounds really good.”
“But when you finally make that commitment and get that pressure off of you, it allows you to just go out and enjoy playing football,” Bevilacqua continued. “You don’t have to worry about, ‘Did this stat look good enough to make sure So-and-So stays on me?’ or ‘Coach, I need my touches because Clemson or whoever is here tonight.’ So those guys are able to relax and play football.”
