BOYS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill standout Propst-Allison heading to Charlotte private school

CONCORD – Months after an inspiring run deep into the state playoffs, the Cox Mill boys basketball team has lost its top performer – and one of the best in the county.

On Saturday, Chargers rising junior guard Quave Propst-Allison announced via his Twitter page that he is transferring to Providence Day School in Charlotte.

The 6-foot-1 Propst-Allison, whose given name is Jaquava but is publicly known by the nickname Quave, was a dynamic player, excelling offensively and defensively for Cox Mill last season. During the 2019-20 campaign, he was named the South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year while helping the Chargers sweep the league’s regular-season and tournament titles, and reach the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Propst-Allison spent two years at Cox Mill and had a meteoric rise between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

As a rookie, Propst-Allison came off the bench and contributed to a state semifinalist squad that was led by Cabarrus County’s only McDonald’s All-American, current Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr, by averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. But as a 10th-grader, Propst-Allison moved into the starting lineup and showed the ability to take over games when necessary, upping his averages to 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

For his efforts, he was chosen as the league’s top player and was sure to be in the running in future years, until his announcement this weekend.