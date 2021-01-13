 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL: With 7-foot Reeves dominating the middle, Cannon tops Propst-Allison, Providence Day
View Comments

BOYS BASKETBALL: With 7-foot Reeves dominating the middle, Cannon tops Propst-Allison, Providence Day

  • Updated
Concord's Cannon Cougars win the 2019-20 NCISAA Class 4A State Championship.

Christian Reeves

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Big Man is back, and an already-strong Cannon School boys basketball team is starting to flex at just the right time of the season.

03-29 DJ NIX MUG

Nix

On Tuesday night, Cannon 7-foot-1 center Christian Reeves returned to the lineup after an injury and was dominant, as the Cougars took a 96-77 home victory over Charlotte Providence Day in the conference opener for both teams.

Reeves, a junior, tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help the Cougars improve their record to 15-4 overall and 1-0 in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Friday night high school basketball action

Propst-Allison

Another Cannon junior, swingman DJ Nix, poured in a team-leading 22 points, while Austin Swartz made more strides by scoring 17 points and showing range by sinking 3-pointers throughout the night.

Providence Day was led by a strong trio of its own, as former Cox Mill star Quave Propst-Allison put up a game-high 34 points, and he was followed by 17 points from Bryce Scott and 12 from Khamani Wertz.

Propst-Allison. who is being recruited by several schools, is the son of former A.L. Brown star Aundrae Allison.

Providence Day falls to 4-10 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

SCORING SUMMARY

Prov. Day                   11     21     17     28 -- 77

Cannon             17     32     17     30 -- 96

PROVIDENCE DAY – Quave Propst-Allison 34, Bryce Scott 17, Khamani Wertz 12, Sistrunk 3, McDonough 3, Gallos 2, Manna 2

CANNON – DJ Nix 22, Christian Reeves 20, Austin Swartz 17, Moss 8, Ormiston 8, Rolle 7, Walker 5, Claggett 3, Green 3, Boyd 3

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts