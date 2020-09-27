JOE HABINA COLUMN: There were no fans at Randy Marion Field Friday, but there was plenty of hope

And when the Cabarrus Warriors cheerleaders – in full force on the Warriors’ sideline – shouted out “Y-E-L-L! Everybody yell!” there was nobody in the bleachers to Y-E-L-L.

But in case you didn’t know, nothing can damper the spirit of a high school cheerleader, and the Warriors’ squad optimistically played to the empty stands the entire game.

“It was very odd cheering to nobody, but it was exciting that people could watch us from home,” said senior cheerleader Ali Dulin.

Cannon School Programming Network (CSPN) live-streamed the game, as it often does. People watching from home could still capture some of the sights and sounds of the game, many of which were more palpable without the noise of the crowd.

They could still hear the public address announcer thanking program sponsors between plays. They could still see coaches and referees adjusting their face coverings as they needed to be heard.

And when Dickens dropped a pass at the North Raleigh 45-yard line in the fourth quarter, viewers could see, hear, and practically feel the crushing blow administered by a Knights defender that jarred the ball loose.