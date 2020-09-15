Life at Oaklawn: Catching up with an Odell classmate

I had a wonderful surprise this past week. One of my readers contacted the paper and left her name and phone number and asked me to give her a call. I recognized her name and called right away.

Jenna Sue Christenbury Taylor and I had a wonderful conversation about growing up and going to Odell. I was a little younger than Jenna Sue and she remembered me catching the bus at Oaklawn as well as Mr. George Nelson Tucker’s store on the corner. One of her brothers drove the bus and he would let her out at Mr. Tucker’s store, while he drove on down Eastfield to let out students and to turn the bus around. Jenna Sue said she would buy a loaf of bread for 10 cents and get back on the bus to head toward home.

She and I also talked about Odell and the principal Mr. Thomas talking her into playing basketball because she was tall. Jenna Sue had the highest score playing basketball that year in Cabarrus County. They lost the championship by one point that year.

I am sure that you have recognized the name Christenbury and you are correct this is the large development near Concord Mills Mall. She and I both share a sadness in selling our home place as well as the good memories that we had growing up out in the country. She and her bothers and sisters worked on their farm as well as in the cotton fields.