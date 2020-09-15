Life at Oaklawn: Catching up with an Odell classmate

I had a wonderful surprise this past week. One of my readers contacted the paper and left her name and phone number and asked me to give her a call. I recognized her name and called right away.
Jenna Sue Christenbury Taylor and I had a wonderful conversation about growing up and going to Odell. I was a little younger than Jenna Sue and she remembered me catching the bus at Oaklawn as well as Mr. George Nelson Tucker’s store on the corner. One of her brothers drove the bus and he would let her out at Mr. Tucker’s store, while he drove on down Eastfield to let out students and to turn the bus around. Jenna Sue said she would buy a loaf of bread for 10 cents and get back on the bus to head toward home.
She and I also talked about Odell and the principal Mr. Thomas talking her into playing basketball because she was tall. Jenna Sue had the highest score playing basketball that year in Cabarrus County. They lost the championship by one point that year.
I am sure that you have recognized the name Christenbury and you are correct this is the large development near Concord Mills Mall. She and I both share a sadness in selling our home place as well as the good memories that we had growing up out in the country. She and her bothers and sisters worked on their farm as well as in the cotton fields.
I remember her brother Ted and always wondered what had happened to that family. Ted went on to become a nuclear engineer and is living in Baltimore at this time. I think Ted and I were in French class together, but I am not sure. I do remember him being very smart and very quiet.
Cox Mill Road at that time was a very narrow road and you had to cross a narrow bridge going to the Christenbury farm. This was known to be a good fishing spot and lots of folks went there to fish in the deep hole beside the bridge. When it would rain the bridge would be under water and the school bus would have to take another route to Poplar Tent Road.
I remember wanting to go down there and fish, but Daddy would never take me to that fishing spot. Thinking back, I think it was because so many folks fished there and were strangers to our area that Daddy felt it was not safe.
I remember growing up that the road was not called Cox Mill, it was called Ben Walker road and was a dirt road.
There was a house on the road that was rumored to be selling moonshine and the couple that lived there were often raided by the Sherriff’s department. I remember calling them Uncle Ben and Aunt Pearl.
Times have changed so much over the years that have flown by. Folks my age call them the good old days. They were a different pace of life, folks worked hard and had little conveniences such as running water, electricity and indoor plumbing. Almost everyone in the Odell community were farmers. Daddy was one of the farmers that also worked at Cannon Mill.
I share the feeling with Jenna Sue Christenbury Taylor, that it is so sad to see the changes that have come to that area of Cabarrus County. I am sure that some folks do not understand the heartbreak that goes into the selling of property that your parents worked so hard to acquire.
It is very hard to sell home and your mind relives all the wonderful times and hard times during our youth that were spent roaming the hills and hollows, fishing in the creeks, and the hard work of baling hay and picking cotton.
I am very thankful that I grew up in this era of History and often tell my Grandsons about life on the farm.
Please Pray for our great United States of America, land of the free and home of the brave. Our country has survived many hardships and the virus hardship too will pass and be part of History. God Bless and be safe.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
