NASCAR’s dizzying silly season will change landscape

Cindric, a Cannon School graduate and the regular-season Xfinity champion, is at the mercy of Team Penske. The organization could field a fourth car for him, could stash him in Matt DiBenedetto's seat at Wood Brothers Racing or leave him in Xfinity another year. But if Cindric is called up to Wood Brothers, it's going to put DiBenedetto in a tight spot. He wants to return to that team next year and the contractual deadline is September for his option to be picked up.

Richard Petty Motorsports said it plans to be on the grid next season with a replacement for Wallace, and Suarez is a potential fit. It will be difficult because Wallace was RPM's sponsorship draw.

Ready to pounce

Waiting and watching is Spire Motorsports, which bought another charter from Leavine Family Racing and is committed to fielding two cars in 2021 in alliance with both Hendrick and Ganassi. The team is currently eyeing Justin Haley, who won the 2019 July race at Daytona for Spire, and LaJoie. Spire knows some top drivers may slip to its level and it also has the ability to field more than two cars next year.