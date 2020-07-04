The Waiting Game

CONCORD — COVID-19 has made yet another impact on Cabarrus County athletics, as the start of fall sports workouts has been delayed to July 20.
Despite clearance initially being given by the NCHSAA for programs to begin summer workouts on July 6, Cabarrus County Schools on Thursday chose to delay workouts two weeks further.
“Through a lot of conversations with the county office and officials, high school principals, and athletic directors, with the numbers going up with (COVID-19) cases in North Carolina, we felt like we needed to err on the side of caution,” said Bryan Tyson, athletics director for Cabarrus County Schools.
“I have the utmost confidence in our high schools. We have been working on this all summer long, and we have really solid plans in place.”
Tyson feels that county high schools will be set up well to return to practicing once they are able to but said the decision was made to delay that return until all of CCS feels more confident in its ability to keep players and coaches safe.
“We want to keep in line with (Gov. Roy Cooper’s) orders,” Tyson said. “He is supposed to come out July 17 with plans to potentially move into Phase 2.5 or 3, so the delay better aligned with that.”
The Independent Tribune spoke with some head football coaches in the area about the latest delay, as well as where their programs go from here.
West CabarrusBrandon Gentry was already faced with a unique challenge before the pandemic hit: He is building a brand-new football program.
As West Cabarrus High prepares to open its doors for the first time, Gentry is now trying to build a program from scratch while also traversing the uncertainty that comes with the virus.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s been tough,” said Gentry, who led Northwest Cabarrus to back-to-back South Piedmont 3A Conference titles before taking the West Cabarrus job last November.
“It’s been tough from the standpoint of not being able to meet certain kids and not being able to do any physical work.”
Gentry said that of the 90 kids currently signed up for football, he has only been able to meet 30.
“When we actually do get the chance to get out there on the field, it’s going to be a trial by fire.”
Unfortunately for Gentry, the idea of July 20 workouts still leaves quite a bit of uncertainty for his team. The regulations Gov. Cooper puts in place during that time will largely affect Gentry’s procedures.
“I’m not sure (what the workouts will look like),” he said. “It all depends on what phase we’re in. It’ll basically just be conditioning. We have to stay 10 feet apart.”
Gentry went on to add that if restrictions eventually loosen, his team would seek to increase the number of players on the field at a time from 20 to 50, meaning they can do “a little more learning” by having coaches teach the larger groups of players.
“We’re just kind of in limbo,” Gentry said. “We’re encouraging the kids to keep working out while trying to keep the faith and stay positive.”
Mount PleasantAs Cabarrus County’s longest-tenured football coach, Mount Pleasant’s Mike Johns has faced numerous obstacles in his career. However, no amount of experience can prepare a coach for this sort of unprecedented situation.
Johns, who’s entering his 22 season in Mount Pleasant, has had to adjust to this new situation as every other coach has, but he believes his experience, as well as that of his staff, will carry the Tigers through.
“We’re just going to adjust and go from there,” Johns said. “Everybody wants to have a season.”
When workouts are able to begin on July 20, Johns believes his plan will not be much different than it was for the July 6 start date.
“We’re going to practice an hour, mainly conditioning with 10 feet of social distancing, and a little bit of instruction,” Johns said. “We’re going to do some conditioning, some bodyweight exercising, and a little bit of installation (of plays).”
Naturally, it would be easy for a coach to be concerned about the inability to prepare players for a season in these circumstances. However, Johns is not worried about that.
“We’re all in the same boat; everyone across the state, we won’t be where we usually are around this time, but we all have the same circumstances. I’m not really concerned. As soon as we can get to work, things should go smoothly.”
Central Cabarrus
When new Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua heard about workouts being delayed to July 20, he was naturally disappointed.
Bevilacqua is one of three newly hired head football coaches in the county trying to work with a new group of players while being restricted by the effects of the virus.
When it comes to setting expectations for practicing on July 20, Bevilacqua is still waiting for guidance from Gov. Cooper and Cabarrus County Schools.
“We had discussed as a staff and had a pretty solid plan in place for July 6,” he said. “It just all depends on how much is allowed (on July 20).”
Bevilacqua added that this time will be different for coaches, as expectations have to be tempered for players at the beginning.
“We also, as coaches, have to be adults here and understand that kids are not going to come back on July 20 and be in football shape. I think it is a disservice to the kids to come out and put them in a hard situation. It isn’t 1960; we’re not Bear Bryant out with the Junction Boys. We’re going to have to ease our kids into preparation for football. We’re going to have to do it with a sports science method.”
Bevilacqua hopes that once the Vikings are allowed back on the field, he and his staff can get their players into good enough physical condition to play football in August.
With that, Bevilacqua is concerned about the increased likelihood of injury due to time away from team conditioning.
He cited examples such as the 2011 NFL lockout and football players coming back from significant injuries to communicate the fear of lower-leg injuries.
“Any time you’re away from the game for a long time, the prevalence of getting a lower-leg or Achilles tendon injury increases.”
Hickory RidgeHickory Ridge second-year coach Jupiter Wilson is as competitive as they come, which is partly why he coaches three sports at the school (football, girls basketball, and track and field).
Being that competitive, Wilson was frustrated when he heard that workouts would be delayed until July 20.
“You’re ready to get out there, but you have to understand that the people making decisions are trying to move in the best interest of the kids.” Wilson explained.
For Wilson, coaching right now looks like a lot of phone calls and conversations. Not just with his players; he is spending significant time speaking with college coaches trying to recruit his players.
“In the midst of it, I was probably spending four to six hours a day on Twitter, phone calls and emails with college coaches doing recruiting,” said Wilson, who himself played in the ACC at the University of North Carolina.
“I was also having two to three Zoom calls per week between my coaches and my players.”
As Wilson looks ahead to July 20, he’s planning on putting in a community-centered focus for his team once the Ragin’ Bulls are able to work out together.
“We just want to get back into the groove of being together,” Wilson said. “My big thing is just getting the guys together. It’ll probably be 45 minutes to an hour of some conditioning and calisthenics. Maybe some football drill work with no ball or pads.”
According to Wilson, Hickory Ridge has around 115 students registered for football. His plan is to have groups of 40 kids at a time work out for an hour each.
His biggest concern, much like other coaches, is keeping players healthy.
“We want to make sure we’re doing what we need to do from a physical conditioning standpoint,” he said. “(We need to) focus on moderation to make sure kids stay healthy.
“If somebody hasn’t been working out and comes out after three or four months away, you can get a lot of soft-tissue injuries: hamstrings, ankles, things like that. We need to make sure we’re minding our P’s and Q’s as coaches.”
ConcordWhen the news broke about the workouts being delayed, Concord coach Marty Paxton was not surprised.
“When (Gov. Cooper) came out and didn’t go into Phase Three, I had a feeling we weren’t going to start on July 6.”
Despite the delay, Paxton has a plan in place for what those workouts will look like.
“It’s going to be a lot of conditioning with bodyweight,” said Paxton, who is entering third season leading the Spiders. “To be honest, right now, a kid is probably going to get winded walking out onto the field.
“I’ve seen videos of our kids working out, and they’re doing a great job. But in those videos, they can stop whenever they get tired instead of getting pushed by a coach.”
Paxton is not trying to limit workouts to just a great deal of running. He knows he has to work with kids in shorter timeframes so they can transition into self-regulating their effort levels in order to perform their best.
“You’re reaching the kid that has been working out while still reaching the kid that has not been,” he said.
Thus far, Paxton’s coaching has been limited to distanced communication with his team.
“(It can be) frustrating,” he said. “Trying to get in touch with everyone, trying to get them on our virtual team meetings, it’s been frustrating. I’m sure some coaches are doing a better job than I am at getting in touch with their kids.”
According to Paxton, he and his coaching staff have divided the players into groups, with each coach responsible for keeping in touch with every player in a group.
“(We’re just) trying to get in touch with them,” he said. “Just to touch base with them and say, “Hello” to them.”
Paxton said his biggest concern for this season amid all the repercussions stemming from the pandemic is maintaining interest for players.
He believes many players feed off of their friends, meaning that certain players may not be as interested in playing until they know they have certain friends on the team.
“I think it’s because they haven’t been around their friends, as well as the mental and emotional toll of being stuck at home,” Paxton said. “I think that is really weighing on a lot of kids’ minds.”
Paxton has a general sense of how to keep his players excited about playing football. He believes that if he and his staff continue to treat their players the same way they have in previous seasons, it will cause them to want to play.
“When they get (to workouts), you just have to show them the love you showed them before they went home (in March).”
