Halloween haybales and the Cowtrain celebrate the season for charity

The Cowtrain is operating on Pitts School Road again this year to benefit The National MS Society.

The Cowtrain and haybale attractions will be open Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. The farm is located at 699 Pitts School Road, Concord.

Because of COVID-19 visitors are asked to abide by the following:

* Wear your masks and social distance.

* You will be responsible for loading your children on the Cowtrain

* The Cowtrain will be sanitized between each rider

*There will be no fee this year but donations would be greatly appreciated. ALL monies are donated to The National MS Society. Please donate by check or have exact monetary donation. We will not have change.

“We know this has been a difficult year and everyone needs a break,” organizers posted on their Facebook page. “Many families, businesses and especially non-profits have been heavily impact. We hope this will be a fun outlet for your children. Thank you for supporting the National MS Society.”