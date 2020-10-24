Halloween haybales and the Cowtrain celebrate the season for charity

Signs at the entrance to the farm on Pitts School Road in Concord advertising the "Cow Train" rides to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on October 25 and October 31,2020, from 3-6 p.m. Declaring this the "Year of the Mask" picture day will be at the same time.
From staff reports
The Cowtrain is operating on Pitts School Road again this year to benefit The National MS Society.
The Cowtrain and haybale attractions will be open Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. The farm is located at 699 Pitts School Road, Concord.
Because of COVID-19 visitors are asked to abide by the following:
* Wear your masks and social distance.
* You will be responsible for loading your children on the Cowtrain
* The Cowtrain will be sanitized between each rider
*There will be no fee this year but donations would be greatly appreciated. ALL monies are donated to The National MS Society. Please donate by check or have exact monetary donation. We will not have change.
“We know this has been a difficult year and everyone needs a break,” organizers posted on their Facebook page. “Many families, businesses and especially non-profits have been heavily impact. We hope this will be a fun outlet for your children. Thank you for supporting the National MS Society.”
