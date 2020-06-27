An infant dies in crash, three others taken to the hospital

A 2-month-old died in a head-on crash on Museum Road Friday afternoon.
Jamaree Simpson died and a second child, 2-year-old Maari Simpson was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said the two children were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jaheim Simpson. In the 1200 block of Museum Road, Simpson’s vehicle went completely left-of-center into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle being driven by Tanisha Lashay Marshall.
Marshall was taken to a local hospital while Jaheim Simpson was taken via Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health and is in critical but stable condition. Marshall is also listed in stable condition.
The traffic unit with the Statesville Police Department is investigating the crash.