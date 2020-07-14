New configuration for I-85 interchange at Exit 60

Drivers taking Interstate 85 North to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (Exit 60A) will notice a change that took effect this week as part of the I-85 widening project in Cabarrus County.
The former exit configuration allowed left and right turns to either Dale Earnhardt Boulevard or Copperfield Boulevard. The latest traffic shift eliminated left turns, so drivers now taking Exit 60A will be directed right, or east, on Copperfield Boulevard.
Drivers wishing to head west on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard will now take Exit 60B, a new loop ramp that opened during the traffic shift.
Signage and message boards are in place to help motorists get used to the new pattern. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!