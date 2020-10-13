Wake Forest president to retire at end of academic year

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University's president announced Tuesday that he will retire when the current academic year ends next June.

In a message, Nathan Hatch called his 15 years leading the school “the adventure of a lifetime."

“I continue on in these next months with many of the same emotions that have driven my time at Wake Forest – excitement for what we can accomplish for our students, enthusiasm for the ways we can explore and innovate within higher education, and a strong belief in the core values that have anchored this institution," Hatch said in his announcement.

A news release said Hatch had planned to announce his retirement earlier this year, but he and Wake Forest’s board of trustees chose to postpone it as the school addressed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hatch came to Wake Forest in 2005. A history professor, he had moved into administration while working earlier in his career at the University of Notre Dame.

Among Hatch’s achievements at the school, Wake Forest became the first nationally ranked university to adopt a test-optional admissions policy for undergraduate students. Also under his time, a scholars program has provided financial support and mentoring for more than 300 first-generation Wake Forest students.

In the past 10 years, more than a million square feet of campus space was built or renovated, including four new residence halls, a sports performance center and a basketball complex.