COUMN: Old Ithaca double barrel brings back memories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The old Ithaca double barrel. Weird starting out a sentence, much less a column, with a non-sentence that doesn’t include a verb. My English teachers from school and college would have balled up the sheet of paper and trashed it immediately, I am sure.

But when I write a column, I often write as I speak. And, yes, making a statement such as those first five words, without any context to go along with it, would bring about some questioning looks as well. I am not crazy, though. Not in the gibberish-talking, foaming-at-the-mouth sense of crazy anyway.

Now, why did I type those first five words? Simple. It’s the answer to a question you didn’t ask. That question is, “What was the first shotgun you used for hunting?” The reason I bring this up is that we are in dove season, with other bird seasons coming in soon, and deer season will pop in for firearms in several weeks. What was the first shotgun you hunted with?

As far as the old Ithaca goes, it answers several other questions along the way. Questions such as “What was your favorite shotgun?” Or “What is something that was handed down through several generations that you cherish?” Or even, “What item taught you as much as about marksmanship as any person could?”