Editorial: Go to the polls, not the gun store

Firearm sales surged when the pandemic forced a shutdown in March. Now sales are rising again as President Donald Trump warns of U.S. cities being overrun by looting mobs while police are left helpless to respond for lack of funding and respect.

Trump’s appeal to fear is a desperate fiction peddled by a trailing candidate who wants to shift the subject from his abject failure to respond to the pandemic. But it’s having an effect that’s as real as a bullet.

North Carolina sheriffs’ departments are swamped with requests for handgun permits. Wake County alone has received 20,304 permit applications through July of this year, up from 6,107 for the same period last year. Gun shops — their inventory cut by pandemic-related slowdowns among gun manufacturers — are running out of handguns. Anxious people are buying shotguns and rifles instead.

First-time buyers

Larry Hyatt, the owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, told the Editorial Board, “We have so many new gun buyers. One thing I’m hearing over and over is, ‘We don’t have a gun in the house, now we feel like we need one.’”