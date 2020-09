Even if our bodies are breaking down on the outside, the person that we are on the inside is being renewed every day. - 2 Corinthians 4:16 (CEB)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

How can I glorify God in this stage of my life?

TODAY'S PRAYER

Dear Father, thank you for abiding with us through life’s gales. Help us to become new creations in you so that others can see the power of your love. Amen.