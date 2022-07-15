Tags
Yeah I know it’s not Friday. Procrastination and a computer software issue has me behind, but here we are with a couple of juicy tidbits to report.
Shots were fired into her apartment.
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced the arrest of Khadija Tiera Legree, 31, of 7905 Water Way Drive NW, …
SALISBURY — Food Lion is proud to announce nearly 300 associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are 10 lon…
Friday was a pretty special day for Wendell Moore Jr.
It is July. Mosquitos are breeding in neglected bird baths, groundhogs are destroying the fruits and vegetables of my gardening labor, and the…
KANNAPOLIS — The N.C. Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis is set to induct new members in a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the historic…
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
The Discover Fun in Kannapolis series continues with two blockbuster country music concerts.
Cabarrus Avenue bridge to close for repairs
