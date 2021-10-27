Troy Selberg Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Selberg: I am seeking re-election during these unprecedented times because we need experienced leaders to represent residents on the upcoming growth challenges and tax burdens facing Harrisburg. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Harrisburg community for the past three and a half years as a Councilman. I am a 30-year resident of Harrisburg that grew up in north Charlotte. My wife and I chose Harrisburg to raise our family for the schools, low taxes, and proximity to work in Charlotte, and I would like to keep it that way!

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Selberg: I have the tools to fill the seat. I worked my way up through the ranks to represent the residents of Harrisburg on Town Council, through years of volunteering on committees and serving on advisory boards. Through my business background, I have built many relationships with regional, state and local leaders that bring needed strength to the seat.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Selberg: Growth. We are sandwiched between the 15th largest city in America (Charlotte) and the 10th largest city in the state (Concord). Smart growth is what we need! These two words have many definitions. Please visit my website, www.troyselberg.com/development, to find my definition of controlling growth in Harrisburg.