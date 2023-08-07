The celebratory event will be held outside the campus at 7550 Ruben Linker Rd., Concord. Valor Preparatory Academy is dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering a supportive community for its students and families. We'd love for you to attend! Live interviews will be offered with school and project leadership and parents whose children are scheduled to begin school at Valor Preparatory Academy this fall. Event guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments, a short program and receive special gifts.