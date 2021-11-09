Veterans Day 2021: Reflections on Service

CONCORD, N.C. – Each November, Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department partners with students in the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord to host an event honoring local veterans.
The tradition will continue this year as a special drive-thru event on November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring Street, Concord).
Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, Food Lion gift cards and goodies from community partners, chamber members and County departments.
Televised special: Reflections on Service
Along with the drive-thru event, organizers will premiere a special televised tribute to veterans on November 11 at 11 a.m. on Cabarrus County Television, Spectrum Cable Channel 22, youtube.com/cabarruscounty and facebook.com/cabarruscounty.
This year’s video program, Reflections on Service, showcases the diversity of veterans in our community while celebrating the sacrifices they made.
Segments include:
- The voices of a variety of veterans detailing how their service shaped their lives
- The stories of late veteran Jerry Edwards and his wife, Cheryl, and veteran Leroy Tate, all of whom received life-changing help from Cabarrus County Veterans Services
- Ceremonial elements from the J.M. Robinson High School band and the Robinson and Hickory Ridge High School JROTC
- Serving Cabarrus County veterans
Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department provides professional and timely assistance to veterans and their family members, free of charge.
The Veterans Services office—located at 363 Church Street N, Suite 180, Concord—features a food pantry, which provided much-needed help during the pandemic.
Accredited Veterans Services Officers help navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programs and provide free assistance through benefits, such as:
- Compensation
- Veterans pension
- Survivors pension
- Appeals
- Veteran healthcare
- Survivor benefits
- Education
- Home loan guaranty
- Employment
- Transportation
- Adult and aging services
- Senior resources
For more information on the Cabarrus County Veterans Services Office, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/vets or call 704-920-2869.
Cabarrus County Veterans Day closings
Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, all library branches, senior centers, Animal Shelter, County Landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will close on Thursday, November 11.
Cabarrus County parks, including Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace are open on Veterans Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.