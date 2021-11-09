Veterans Day 2021: Reflections on Service

CONCORD, N.C. – Each November, Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department partners with students in the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord to host an event honoring local veterans.

The tradition will continue this year as a special drive-thru event on November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring Street, Concord).

Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, Food Lion gift cards and goodies from community partners, chamber members and County departments.

Televised special: Reflections on Service

Along with the drive-thru event, organizers will premiere a special televised tribute to veterans on November 11 at 11 a.m. on Cabarrus County Television, Spectrum Cable Channel 22, youtube.com/cabarruscounty and facebook.com/cabarruscounty.

This year’s video program, Reflections on Service, showcases the diversity of veterans in our community while celebrating the sacrifices they made.

Segments include: