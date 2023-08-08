TOPEKA, KS – Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2023 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees - 742 from Washburn University, 70 from the Washburn University School of Law and 550 from the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees. The programs are offered through Washburn’s six primary academic units - College of Arts and Sciences, School of Applied Studies, School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Law and Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech).