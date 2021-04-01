Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
