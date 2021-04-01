 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

