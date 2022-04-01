 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts