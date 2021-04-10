 Skip to main content
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

