Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
