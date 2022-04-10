Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks shoul…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mp…