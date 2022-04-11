Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.