Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.