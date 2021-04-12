This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. W…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at to…
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…