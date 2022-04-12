Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.