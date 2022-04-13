Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.