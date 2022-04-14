This evening in Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks shoul…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mp…