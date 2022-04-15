Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.